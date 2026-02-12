Tom Homan Announces End of ICE Surge Operation in Minneapolis – and ‘President Trump Concurs’

Border czar Tom Homan has announced the end of the federal immigration surge operation in Minneapolis on Thursday, saying President Donald Trump agrees that objectives have been met.

Speaking at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling during his third press conference since being tasked by Trump with leading stepped-up ICE operations in the city, Homan said Operation Metro Surge would be coming to an end.

The operation, he said, has “yielded the successful results” the administration sought when it arrived in Minnesota.

Homan cited enhanced cooperation with local authorities, a decline in “unlawful agitator activity” and the removal of “public safety threats off the street” as a reason for ending the enforcement push.

“I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude,” he said, detailing later: “Law enforcement officers drawing down from this surge operation will either return to the duty stations or be assigned elsewhere.”

He continued: “Twin Cities and Minnesota in general are and will continue to be much safer for the communities here because of what we have accomplished under President Trump’s leadership.”

Last week, Homan confirmed that 700 of nearly 3,000 federal immigration officers deployed to Minnesota would be reassigned, a move he framed as responsive to working with the state’s Democratic leaders.

Homan took charge of the operation after former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was demoted following the deaths of two anti-ICE activists, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed in confrontations with law enforcement officers last month.

Watch above via Fox News.

