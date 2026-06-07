CNN’s Jeremy Diamond Reports on Iran Firing Ballistic Missiles Toward Israel: ‘Real Risk’ This Could Tilt Region Back to ‘All Out War’

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported from Tel Aviv Sunday that Iran has launched several waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel.

“This is major breaking news,” Diamond began. “Iran has now fired at least two waves of ballistic missiles towards the state of Israel. Sirens sounding in northern Israel tonight, including in the city of Haifa. We have no reports of impacts as of yet, but make no mistake, this marks a major escalation, the first time that Iran has fired missiles towards Israel since the ceasefire took effect in April.”

Diamond said the Iranian strikes come hours after Israel carried out strikes on Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

“Iranian officials over the course of the last week have warned that any Israeli strikes on Beirut would be considered a major escalation and would have grave consequences,” Diamond said. “That was the warning from Iran’s foreign minister. And now, hours after Israel did, indeed, decide to carry out strikes in the Lebanese capital, Iran has chosen to fire missiles at the state of Israel.”

Diamond said it remains to be seen if Israel decides to strike back at Iran.

“Make no mistake…this is showing that there is a real risk of this region tilting back towards all-out war,” Diamond said. “This was a scenario that it seemed like many parties in the region were trying to avoid. There was negotiations, there was diplomacy between the United States and Iran. President Trump repeatedly promising that a deal was almost at hand. But now Iran firing missiles towards the state of Israel, Israel very likely to retaliate. Where things go from here will determine the future of this region.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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