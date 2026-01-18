Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem scolded CBS’s Margaret Brennan for mentioning the name of the ICE agent who shot Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

In a tense interview on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday, Noem fumed after Brennan mentioned the name of Jonathan Ross — the ICE agent who has been identified in scores of media reports as the man who fatally shot Renee Good.

“Let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross,” Brennan said. “He was struck, he was hospitalized-”

Noem cut off Brennan before she could finish inquiring about his medical condition.

“Don’t say his name!” Noem said. “I mean, for heaven’s sakes … we shouldn’t have people to continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8000% increase in death threats against them.”

“His name is public,” Brennan replied.

“I know, but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said,” Noem responded. She went on to claim that, “people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy. And we have law enforcement officers every day who are getting death threats, and getting attacked at their hotels.”

Brennan responded by saying “no one condones violence against anyone,” and then proceeded to ask about the agent’s current condition, and whether he has returned to duty.

“CBS reported that he did have internal bleeding in the torso, but he was released that same day,” Brennan said. “So is he back at work? Did you give him the required three days of suspension?”

“We followed the exact same protocols that we always have for years as to investigations into these situations,” Noem said. “But I’m not gonna talk about his medical records.”

“I’m asking you about your policies,” Brennan replied. “I asked you if you had put him on administrative leave. This is in question because the governor of Minnesota said the only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her. Is he correct that the federal agent is not being investigating in any way?”

“We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration,” Noem said. “The exact same policy that the Biden administration used.”

After several carefully-worded responses, Noem did make clear that there is indeed an investigation into the agent’s tactics.

“So there is some review of his actions, is what I understand you saying there,” Brennan said.

“There always is,” Noem replied. “Every law enforcement officer knows that. When they take the oath to step up and to protect the public and put their lives on the line, they absolutely know that everything that they do will be analyzed and investigated.”

