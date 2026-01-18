‘They Smashed the Window of Her Car!’ ABC’s Jon Karl Grills House Republican On ICE Tactics — Plays Video of Agents Manhandling Driver

ABC News’s Jonathan Karl confronted Rep. Michael McFaul (R-TX) with video showing ICE agents manhandling a driver in Minneapolis when she got stuck in the middle of a volatile protest.

“Look at how the ICE officers deal with this woman who says she’s disabled and is telling them that she’s disabled and is on her way to a doctor’s appointment,” Karl said. “I mean, what do you think when you see this kind of stuff?”

“The optics are, yeah, not good,” McFaul conceded. “They go through federal law enforcement training on conflict resolution — how to deal with that type of situation —”

“They smash the window of her car, they cut her out, they throw her to the ground!” Karl interjected.

McFaul called the officers’ actions “a little overzealous” but then tried to deflect.

“But what about the actions of the murderers and drug traffickers —” McFaul said, before Karl cut him off.

“Those are horrible, but that’s not our government!” Karl exclaimed.

“— let into this country by Joe Biden and [Alejandro] Mayorkas?” McFaul continued. “What about the rights of average Americans from people like that? And finally on this door-to-door stuff, there’s fundamental constitutional criminal law 101…you cannot stop a person without reasonable suspicion of crimes being committed. If you are impeding a federal investigation —”

“You can’t stop somebody because they look like they are an undocumented —” Karl said.

“That would not be Constitutional,” McFaul agreed.

Earlier in the interview, Karl asked about Vice President J.D. Vance claiming ICE has “absolute immunity” from prosecution.

“The message is not only you won’t be prosecuted, but, hey, whatever you do, you’ll be covered,” Karl said.

McFaul said the vice president’s assertion was “not accurate.”

“They don’t have full immunity if they violate the use of force laws McFaul said. “At the same time, people who impede a federal investigation don’t have immunity from that either.”

McFaul concluded the thought by saying it’s time to “dial back” the inflammatory rhetoric.

Watch above, via ABC.