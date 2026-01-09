The identity of the ICE officer who fatally shot a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis has been revealed as the man’s family comes forward to defend him.

The Daily Mail first reported that Jonathan E. Ross, 43, is the ICE agent who can be seen in footage firing three rounds, killing Renee Good after she had obstructed a road for ICE agents with her vehicle on Wednesday.

The agent’s face was covered in the video, as nearly all ICE agents do in public. The New York Post, CNN, and others have also confirmed Ross’s identity.

Ed Ross, 80, the father of the ICE agent, defended his son and predicted he would be charged with nothing. The FBI is currently in charge of the investigation, with local investigators withdrawing from the case after being denied access to evidence.

“He’s a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” the father said.

According to the reports, Jonathan Ross has been married to a Filipino wife — who is a U.S. citizen, but it is unknown for how long — since 2012. His in-laws are doctors in the Philippines. Ross is also an Iraq War veteran who has worked with ICE since 2013. He is a member of a tactical unit called the ICE ERO Special Response Team.

Neighbors interviewed by the Daily Mail painted Ross as a hardcore MAGA supporter, saying he flew a “Don’t Tread on Me Flag” outside his home for a time. Ross lived in Texas before Minneapolis.

Vice President JD Vance previously revealed some details about Ross during a press conference in which he revealed the agent received dozens of stitches after being dragged by a car during an incident.

“So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance asked reporters.

The statement only led to critics further blasting ICE over Good’s death.

ICE officials have maintained that the ICE agent acted in self-defense. They claim that Good used her vehicle as a weapon, a narrative local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected as false.

Watch above via CNN.