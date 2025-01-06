Elon Musk Asks Followers If America Should ‘Liberate’ Britain, Gets Slapped Down By Community Note In Attack On PM

Elon Musk posted a poll to his hundreds of millions of followers on X Monday, asking whether or not the United States should “liberate” the United Kingdom from its current government.

“America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government,” Musk wrote on X, giving his followers a “yes” or “no” option. Musk’s poll comes as the Tesla billionaire and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump has been boosting the far-right AfD party in Germany and campaigning for the release of Tommy Robinson – a far-right British activist serving a jail sentence for contempt of court.

On Sunday, Musk posted a quickly debunked claim that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer once said that girls under the age of consent had in fact made “informed choices” – suggesting the British leader supported pedophilia. Musk captioned the image writing, “Starmer must go. He is national embarrassment.”

The post Musk shared was quickly slapped with a community note from his own platform, which read, “The quote is made up and never written in the 2008 statement. The circular was distributed as part of the Children’s Act which seeks to protect Children from harm. Further, Keir Starmer wasn’t yet DPP at the time. He assumed office in November, the letter is from July.”

Starmer must go. He is national embarrassment. https://t.co/kAsE2KHMpV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

MAGA influencers like Joey Mannarino were quick to jump on the bandwagon and replied to Musk, “Starmer is either a pedophile or has no problem with pedophilia.”

NBC News reported on Musk’s involvement in British politics in recent months, writing:

In recent months, he has accused Keir Starmer of running a “tyrannical police state” and going “full Stalin,” a stark contrast to domestic criticism, which has often seen the prime minister accused of being too centrist and selling out his leftist roots. Musk also predicted Britain would descend into “civil war” after the August murders of three girls in the northern seaside town of Southport sparked widespread rioting led by the far right. The disorder was partly blamed by both police and politicians on false rumors spread about their alleged killer on X, including by Musk himself. And on Friday, Musk supported a call for King Charles III to dissolve Parliament, which he technically has the power to do, but in Britain’s constitutional monarchy has not been used against the wishes of a prime minister for almost two centuries

Musk has also fallen out with the leader of the Reform UK Party Nigel Farage over his support of Robinson. NBC added that Robinson is a “convicted fraudster with a violent criminal record” who is best “known as the leader of the English far right, inspiring rallies of mostly white, mostly male followers shouting soccer-style chants against Islam and immigration.” Farage distanced himself from Robinson writing on Sunday, “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

NBC noted that a recent YouGov poll found only 19% of the British public view Robinson favorably, lower than Musk’s 26%.