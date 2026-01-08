Elon Musk shared and endorsed a post on X that declared that white men cannot become a “minority” and “white solidarity is the only way to survive.”

In a Thursday post, X owner Musk slapped a “100” emoji on an author’s post about the threat of “non-whites.”

“If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered. Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive,” author Jerr Rrej wrote in the post.

In another post to X on the same day, Musk argued that states like California are using immigrants to create a “one-party state.”

“This is the plan…Import a new voting block from the 3rd World. Bribe them with free government benefits for their votes. Never lose elections again. Become 1 party totalitarian governments that rule with iron fists. Destroy Western Civilization and Culture. It must stop,” the original post reads.

That is exactly what they have been doing and it is sure to result in a one-party state, like California, but far worse. What holds back California, which is already a one-party supermajority state, from being far worse is that people can move to other states without leaving… https://t.co/UGzTVbeJTQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2026

Musk added to the thoughts by attacking California as a “one-party state.”

“That is exactly what they have been doing and it is sure to result in a one-party state, like California, but far worse,” Musk wrote in response to a post about importing “a new voting block from the 3rd World.” “What holds back California, which is already a one-party supermajority state, from being far worse is that people can move to other states without leaving America. What do you think will happen when there is no escape?”