Elon Musk Shares and Endorses Shocking X Post That Says ‘White Solidarity Is the Only Way to Survive’
Elon Musk shared and endorsed a post on X that declared that white men cannot become a “minority” and “white solidarity is the only way to survive.”
In a Thursday post, X owner Musk slapped a “100” emoji on an author’s post about the threat of “non-whites.”
“If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered. Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive,” author Jerr Rrej wrote in the post.
In another post to X on the same day, Musk argued that states like California are using immigrants to create a “one-party state.”
“This is the plan…Import a new voting block from the 3rd World. Bribe them with free government benefits for their votes. Never lose elections again. Become 1 party totalitarian governments that rule with iron fists. Destroy Western Civilization and Culture. It must stop,” the original post reads.
Musk added to the thoughts by attacking California as a “one-party state.”
“That is exactly what they have been doing and it is sure to result in a one-party state, like California, but far worse,” Musk wrote in response to a post about importing “a new voting block from the 3rd World.” “What holds back California, which is already a one-party supermajority state, from being far worse is that people can move to other states without leaving America. What do you think will happen when there is no escape?”
