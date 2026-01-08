Trump Ally Makes Stunning Declaration That Disobeying Feds Means You Can Be Killed: Obey and ‘You Get to Keep Your Life’

Trump ally Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) made a stunning declaration when he told Newsmax that only by obeying commands from federal agents do you “get to keep your life.”

Shock and outrage swept the political media and the nation on Wednesday after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and President Donald Trump himself attacked the woman. But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

Hunt was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Carl Higbie Frontline, during which he took things right to eleven. He flatly stated that if you follow orders, “then you get to keep your life,” and made many false or evidence-free assertions:

CARL HIGBIE: Congressman, you know, terrible that an American citizen lost their life. However, we now just found out from Secretary Kristi Noem that this person apparently had been chasing these ICE agents, harassing them all morning. REP. WESLEY HUNT (R-TX): The bottom line is this: when a federal officer gives you instructions, you abide by them, and then you get to keep your life. And it is clear that she tried to use her vehicle as a weapon, mow over an ICE agent, and now she is dead. And her death is tragic, but at the end of the day, it was completely avoidable if she would have simply followed the commands of the ICE agents. But what really is more disturbing to me is Governor Walz’s comments about using the National Guard to keep the federal government ICE agents out of his state. He has now gone full Jefferson Davis, and that’s what– I would call it civil war. This is a problem. The left always does this. They always clamor for more violence. They always clamor for more rioting. They’ve already burned to the ground. At the end of the day, the violence must stop. We must respect law enforcement. Respect this president that said, “I am going to clamp down on illegal immigration”. And Minneapolis has become accessible for illegal immigration and we’re not standing for it any longer.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s Carl Higbie Frontline.