CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Confronts Ex-VP With Trump Accusation of ‘Cowardice’ — Draws Chippy Response

Former Vice President Mike Pence got sassy when CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins confronted him with a jab from President Donald Trump’s new January 6 propaganda website accusing him of “cowardice.”

The Trump administration chose Tuesday — the 5th anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol — to unveil the site. It sparked immediate and widespread outrage over the stunning falsehoods, omissions, and concoctions.

They include the accusation that Pence committed “sabotage” when he followed the law and certified the election.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins gave Pence the chance to respond, and the ex-VP dropped a chippy kiss-off on Trump before denouncing the use of tax money to create the site:

COLLINS: You were not far from here on that day, obviously, at the Capitol. The White House put up a website. I mean, there’s no other really way to put it, besides that it denied reality. And because you did not — because you certified the election, as you were legally bound today — to do. It said that, Mike Pence Refuses to Act. It called, Betrayal of the President, and said that it was an act of cowardice and sabotage. Would you care to respond to the White House? PENCE: Well, not particularly. The first time he called me that was five years ago yesterday. And I didn’t have time for it then, and I don’t have time for it now. But what I will address is, I think it’s very offensive that the White House used taxpayer dollars and a taxpayer website to blame Capitol Hill police for what happened on January 6. I mean, I understand the revisionist history that the President has tried to promote. But I think the overwhelming majority of the American people know what they saw that day, and I know what I saw that day. And I trust our actions and the stand that we took to the judgment of the American people, and to history, Kaitlan. But to seek to push the blame for that riot and the violence that ensued onto law enforcement, the very people whose courage brought an end to that violence, and allowed us to reconvene the Congress the very same day, and complete our work under the Constitution of the United States, I think was deeply wrong.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.