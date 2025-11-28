Republican commentator Meghan McCain branded Vivek Ramaswamy’s (R) plan to keep kids in school year-round as “absolutely insane.”

Ramaswamy is running to become Ohio’s next governor. He became the sole Republican in the gubernatorial primary after Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel bowed out in September, and will most likely face Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio’s Covid-era health director.

McCain retweeted Acton’s post Friday of Ramaswamy proposing on video, “Make parenting more affordable by making school year-round and going ’til 4:00 instead of 3:00, so you don’t have to pay for child care.”

McCain then eviscerated the idea.

“This is an absolutely insane idea – completely removing the importance of family bonding time and anything non academic related. I don’t want my kids to be school robot-trons with no balance or life outside of school. ENOUGH with this.”

The Daily Beast reported that Ramaswamy posted the video to TikTok on Monday, but then deleted it shortly after Acton’s tweet.

“The video was posted on Monday afternoon and was up for several hours before it was deleted and replaced with a version that removed Ramaswamy’s year-round school proposal,” the report said. “He did, however, leave the original up on his Threads account. It is unclear why Ramaswamy deleted the proposal from his other platforms.”

The report continued that MAGA “voices” immediately defended Ramaswamy by claiming that Acton “had AI-generated the video in an attempt to smear Ramaswamy.”

Acton was extremely unpopular with the MAGA crowd during Covid because of her masking and lockdown mandates.

Acton’s campaign manager, Philip Stein, told The Daily Beast, “Blowing a massive hole in public school budgets by forcing teachers and students into year-round school is yet another example of how out of touch Vivek Ramaswamy is with Ohioans. No wonder his own supporters think his videos are AI.”

Ramaswamy ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, dropping out in January. He was hand-picked by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, but left Washington a few months later to launch his gubernatorial campaign.