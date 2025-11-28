Harrowing New Video Shows Nat’l Guard Troops in Shootout With Suspect After Deadly DC Ambush

WATCH: WSJ releases witness footage of Wednesday’s attack on National Guard members near White House in Washington, D.C.. Footage shows a man, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, holding a revolver and a National Guard member returning fire. Two National Guard… pic.twitter.com/rdZDorJvos — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 27, 2025

A harrowing new video shows National Guard members returning fire during Wednesday’s deadly attack in downtown Washington, just three blocks from the White House, moments after a shooter ambushed two troops.

The footage, first obtained by The Wall Street Journal, appears to show suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal holding a revolver as gunfire erupts.

A U.S. soldier can be seen lying on the ground as soldiers fire back. The video was captured by a driver passing the chaotic scene moments before Lakanwal was shot, subdued, and taken into custody.

National Guard members Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom were both badly injured during the attack. Beckstrom died on Thursday, while Wolfe remains in critical condition.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday that Lakanwal will now be charged with first-degree murder in Beckstrom’s death, along with existing multiple counts of assault with intent to kill.

Lakanwal, an Afghan national who worked with the CIA during U.S. operations in the country, reportedly entered the U.S. under former President Joe Biden’s “Operation: Allies Welcome” in 2021 after the military withdrawal.

He was then reportedly granted asylum earlier this year by the Trump administration.

