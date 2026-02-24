‘Evil Demon’: The Internet Explodes Over New Candace Owens Project Targeting Erika Kirk

Candace Owens announced on Monday that her show would be back on the air beginning Wednesday with a new “investigative series” targeting Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, eliciting an abundance of horrified reactions.

The teaser trailer for the series shared by Owens on X begins with news coverage about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but quickly transitions to clips of its subject, as well as critical commentary about her, “Zionists,” and Israel. There’s even a implication that the Turning Point USA CEO is implicated in a Romanian human trafficking scandal.

The series is titled “Bride of Charlie,” and its promotional banner depicts Erika wearing a crown.

Owens, who has promoted a wide variety of conspiracy theories about her former colleague’s death, had initially said she would stop if Erika asked her to. Over time, however, Owens began to subtly, and then outright suggest that the widow might have been involved in a conspiracy to betray her husband.

In the hours since Owens began to publicize her new project, much of the internet has united in disgust at her and those who have run cover for her.

“Everyday, there’s some new line being crossed by this lunatic that makes me wonder whether certain people will finally speak up,” mused RedState’s Bonchie. “They won’t, though. Not even this will be enough, and it’s probably time to start asking why they are so invested in Owens.”

Everyday, there’s some new line being crossed by this lunatic that makes me wonder whether certain people will finally speak up. They won’t, though. Not even this will be enough, and it’s probably time to start asking why they are so invested in Owens. pic.twitter.com/oFKMl1KRek — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 24, 2026

“What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can’t summon the courage to say it for him?” wondered The Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon.

What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can't summon the courage to say it for him? pic.twitter.com/pu4RD2T31M — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 24, 2026

His colleague, Joel Berry, marveled at “The cowardly silence of professional talkers who built their brands on ‘courageous truth-telling.'”

This is the pea-soup vomit we’ve come to expect from Candace, but let’s talk about what’s fueling it: -The cowardly silence of the Church

-The cowardly silence of professional talkers who built their brands on “courageous truth-telling” Cowards, as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/QyTskEfHS6 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 24, 2026

“Pure, unadulterated, f*cking evil. Who in God’s name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?” asked Meghan McCain. “I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this.”

Pure, unadulterated, fucking evil. Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this? I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this. https://t.co/RutcKHVSUQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 24, 2026

“We have a serious problem on the Right. Candace is a monster. The most charitable thing one can say is that she is deranged,” submitted Rod Dreher. “But what can you say about those who defend her, or keep their silence?”

We have a serious problem on the Right. Candace is a monster. The most charitable thing one can say is that she is deranged. But what can you say about those who defend her, or keep their silence? https://t.co/T1jTaM6qVJ — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 24, 2026

But wait, there’s much more:

Evil demon. Shame on all of those who remained silent and incentivized this. Especially those who owed their careers and success to Charlie but won’t even say a word to defend his family, friends, and co-workers. pic.twitter.com/t1ljPOrPNO — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2026

What Candace Owens is doing is the most wicked and Satanic thing that has ever come from the online Right. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 24, 2026

Watch how Candace Owens has been laying the groundwork from day one to implicate Erika Kirk in Charlie Kirk’s death. pic.twitter.com/lFMdWlJqLy — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) February 24, 2026

Watch Kelly's moving of the goalposts – all in defence of Candace's atrocious exploitation of Charlie Kirk's death.pic.twitter.com/fvT2pDwv2z — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) February 23, 2026

So to be clear: 1. Ben Shapiro was right. 2. Megyn Kelly was wrong. 3. Candace lied and never intended to stop even if Erika asked. 4. Candace hated Charlie. 5. And the mommy sleuths who support Candace but attend church on Sundays, they aren’t real Christians. Did I miss… pic.twitter.com/61Fvsh9q4n — Bren (@bren45000) February 23, 2026

I’ve never been more certain of anything in my life than this: anyone refusing to call out Candace while claiming to be close with Charlie is one of the biggest frauds in the movement and probably has the most dirt to hide. They let Erika suffer to protect themselves. God will… — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) February 24, 2026

Candace Owens is a demonic creature who will do anything for a click. You’re a coward if you’re too scared of her to speak out. pic.twitter.com/ENvP3Glo87 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 24, 2026

Candace Owens wasn’t a true friend of Charlie Kirk. And she’s definitely not a true follower of Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/0D3A3yLjaW — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) February 24, 2026

If you called yourself a friend of Charlie, and you're silent, doing nothing while Candace and her horde torture his widow right in front of you, then I'm sorry, but you did not love him, you only loved his stage, and he deserved better friends. Privately asking Candace to stop… https://t.co/1y9slLxyvY — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) February 23, 2026

Is is true Megyn Kelly the executive producer? Did Tucker fund this with his Qatari money made off the backs of Christian slaves? Just asking questions… https://t.co/8A4pfDGsux — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 24, 2026

Oh wow looks like what @benshapiro told @megynkelly was true. I didn't know that. I'm just now finding this out for the first time. I wonder if Megyn will apologize for calling Ben a liar or if she'll double down one more time because she has no integrity. https://t.co/R2X2boa9Cx pic.twitter.com/NeDe7TtFh5 — 📟 רחמים (@rahamimX) February 24, 2026

Candace Owens is going to get Erika Kirk killed. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 24, 2026

Looking at the speakers of AmFest and seeing which are too cowardly to defend Erika Kirk. Jack Posobiec? Silent. Benny Johnson? Silent. Steve Bannon? Silent. Megyn Kelly? Silent. Tucker Carlson? Silent. Who did I miss? pic.twitter.com/VPgrXHvPOH — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 24, 2026

Back in December, Megyn Kelly explained why she didn’t call out Candace Owens for her conspiracy theories — “I didn’t call her out because I favored her asking them.”pic.twitter.com/UHFBVS32Vp — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 24, 2026

If you are still defending Candace Owens … You are at least partially culpable for her evil. https://t.co/hFRZjQSVl9 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) February 24, 2026

Candace Owens is a genuine demon. I have no other explanation for why she's doing what she's doing. pic.twitter.com/9WH8KNeHKy — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) February 24, 2026

If Jews and Erika Kirk were as powerful as pile of trash Candace Owens pretends they are, they would have taken her out by now. Instead, she a cancer running around milking the murder of a man she claims to have loved for money. She deserves all the evil things. https://t.co/x97x7aMPC6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 24, 2026

Don’t be shocked Candace turned on Erika. Antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. They start with Jews, but they don’t stop with them. This is why I virulently fight antisemitism: 1. It’s just; one of my charges from God. 2. Antisemites will eventually come for me. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) February 24, 2026

Most of Charlie Kirk’s “friends” are MIGHTY QUIET about Candace Owens new Erika Kirk series. I wonder why… If I was Charlie’s friend there would literally be NO WAY in hell that I could sit by silently after seeing this. pic.twitter.com/lTflzJpW2m — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) February 24, 2026

Fuck trying to get Megyn Kelly, Knowles and Poso to support Erika Kirk. Where is JD Vance? Your coalition is not more important than defending your friend’s widow. Unless it is.. in which case we’ve learned everything we need to know about you. — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) February 24, 2026

