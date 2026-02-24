‘Evil Demon’: The Internet Explodes Over New Candace Owens Project Targeting Erika Kirk
Candace Owens announced on Monday that her show would be back on the air beginning Wednesday with a new “investigative series” targeting Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, eliciting an abundance of horrified reactions.
The teaser trailer for the series shared by Owens on X begins with news coverage about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but quickly transitions to clips of its subject, as well as critical commentary about her, “Zionists,” and Israel. There’s even a implication that the Turning Point USA CEO is implicated in a Romanian human trafficking scandal.
The series is titled “Bride of Charlie,” and its promotional banner depicts Erika wearing a crown.
Owens, who has promoted a wide variety of conspiracy theories about her former colleague’s death, had initially said she would stop if Erika asked her to. Over time, however, Owens began to subtly, and then outright suggest that the widow might have been involved in a conspiracy to betray her husband.
In the hours since Owens began to publicize her new project, much of the internet has united in disgust at her and those who have run cover for her.
“Everyday, there’s some new line being crossed by this lunatic that makes me wonder whether certain people will finally speak up,” mused RedState’s Bonchie. “They won’t, though. Not even this will be enough, and it’s probably time to start asking why they are so invested in Owens.”
“What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can’t summon the courage to say it for him?” wondered The Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon.
His colleague, Joel Berry, marveled at “The cowardly silence of professional talkers who built their brands on ‘courageous truth-telling.'”
“Pure, unadulterated, f*cking evil. Who in God’s name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?” asked Meghan McCain. “I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this.”
“We have a serious problem on the Right. Candace is a monster. The most charitable thing one can say is that she is deranged,” submitted Rod Dreher. “But what can you say about those who defend her, or keep their silence?”
But wait, there’s much more:
