Doorbell Cam Images of Nancy Guthrie Suspect Taken on Different Dates, Sources Claim

The masked individual suspected of abducting Nancy Guthrie was captured on her doorbell camera days before her disappearance, and images released by the FBI show the suspect on the property on two different dates, according to sources close to the investigation.

The ongoing case involves the mother of NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie, who has made several video appeals to those who may have abducted the 84-year-old.

Security images released by the FBI of the suspect carrying a backpack were taken “the morning of her disappearance,” Sunday, February 1, when Guthrie failed to show up for a church service, the FBI has said. The footage from that morning shows what the FBI described as an armed individual appearing to tamper with the camera and place branches in front of the lens.

Separate images showing a man at Guthrie’s front door, notably without a backpack, was recorded by her Nest camera prior to February 1, the date authorities say she disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home, sources told ABC News on Tuesday.

One working theory, sources said, is that the suspect initially approached the property, noticed the camera and retreated only to return later to disable it.

The network suggests that the timing gap may explain why investigators have asked neighbors to review home surveillance systems for suspicious activity stretching back to January 1, a full month before the alleged abduction.

Despite several people being detained in the case, no suspect has been publicly identified.

In a statement to Fox News, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, “There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

Watch above via Fox News.

