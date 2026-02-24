A star player for the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team confirmed that they will be on hand for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

ABC’s Good Morning America, on Tuesday, hosted gold medal-winning brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes — fresh off their historic victory over Canada on Sunday in Milan. George Stephanopulos asked the latter about the team’s plans on Tuesday night, and about their celebration with the women’s hockey team — which also won gold in Italy.

“Quinn, Jack mentioned the celebration you had with the women’s hockey team,” Stephanopoulos said. “They said they’re not going to be able to go to the State of the Union tonight. Will you guys be going?”

“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but yes,” Quinn Hughes said. “Yeah, we’re excited to go. I mean, it’s something you don’t get to do — I don’t know what day it is — every Tuesday. But it’s gonna be special for us.”

The women’s team turned down the invite — with a spokesperson telling NBC News, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Trump, during a phone call with the men’s team after their victory on Sunday, joked about having to also invite the women’s team.

“And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team,” Trump said, to laughter from the men’s players. He added, “I do believe I would probably be impeached.”

