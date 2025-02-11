‘FAFO!’ Megyn Kelly Overjoyed by Super Bowl Crowd’s Booing of Taylor Swift

Megyn Kelly was overjoyed by the Super Bowl crowd’s decision to boo Taylor Swift and cheer for President Donald Trump, arguing that Swift was reaping what she had sowed by endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election on Monday.

“The biggest loser on team Chiefs I do believe was Taylor Swift, I think it’s fair to say. And we wound up-, I told the audience that last week, we were guests of YouTube, which, you know, as you know, a lot of our audience watches the show on YouTube. We’ve had record numbers on YouTube, actually stunning numbers over the past six months in particular, but so we went and to the right, literally right next to us, was Taylor Swift. And then to the left was Donald Trump,” said Kelly on her show Monday before playing clips of the crowd booing Swift and then cheering for Trump.

” The crowd loved Trump! She [Swift] looked confused about why the crowd was booing her. And I submit to you gentlemen, it doesn’t have anything to do with — well, maybe a tiny bit to do with her support of the Chiefs, because I do think it was a predominantly Eagles crowd — it has to do with her politics and her shoving them down our throat,” continued Kelly. “Taking a side, endorsing Kamala Harris because of Tim Walz and his ‘Let’s trans everyone’s children, and put tampons in men’s rooms policies.’ She’s managed to alienate more than half of the country. Taylor, sorry, FAFO [Fuck Around and Find Out]. You are in the FO part of your political endorsement phase.”

After Swift endorsed Harris last November, Kelly erupted at the superstar singer on her show, telling her that she could “kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye.”

“This is disgusting. If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants,” she concluded. But to say the reason she’s doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ? F you, Taylor Swift!” added Kelly at the time. “And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions never to think of them again!”