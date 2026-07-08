Trump Regurgitates Bonkers Social Media Boast in Head-Scratching Moment at NATO Summit

President Donald Trump strangely repeated the bizarre brag — mispronunciation and all — that he’s “No. 1 on Tic Tac” as he faced reporters during the NATO Summit in Turkey on Wednesday.

The president was discussing his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Ankara summit when he suddenly blurted out: “And the numbers came out yesterday. You know who’s No. 1 on Tic Tac? I am. I’m number one on TikTok. And all I talk about is how bad communism is.”

He added, “I have like 4 billion views or something like that.”

Trump’s statement was a nearly verbatim repeat of what he said from the White House on Monday, when he boasted that he was No. 1 on what he called “Tic Tac” and added that pop queen Taylor Swift is No. 11.

In reality, Trump doesn’t appear to be in the top 10 of TikTok creators, and Swift has more than double the amount of followers that Trump has.

Below is a comparison of Trump’s remarks regarding TikTok on Wednesday vs. two days prior:

Wednesday: And the numbers came out yesterday. You know who’s No. 1 on Tic Tac? I am. I’m No. 1 on TikTok. Monday: It was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out, you know who the No. 1 person in Tic Tac is by far? Trump. Me. I’m No. 1.

It’s unclear what “numbers” Trump has been referring to, but a recent ranking of top TikTok personalities doesn’t even have Trump in its top 10.

Senegalese-Italian influencer Khaby Lame has the most followers on the platform with 162.3 million; Lame is followed by MrBeast (who is third with 129.1 million followers) and BTS (tenth with 80.2 million followers). Swift, coming off her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over the weekend, has 33.5 million followers on the platform; Trump has 16.7 million (the official White House account has 7 million).

Watch above via MS NOW.

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