AOC Warns Trump’s DOJ Could Now ‘Leverage’ New Charges Against Eric Adams To Extort Him: ‘How President Trump Operates’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department dismissing corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) could be later used to gain “leverage.”

Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the DOJ decision by Spectrum News and replied, “I look forward to there being a tremendous amount of transparency offered as to what went into that decision and how they came to that conclusion.”

“I think there’s a lot of questions that New Yorkers have around the kind of shrouded nature of this conclusion. And I think it’s incredibly important that the Department of Justice, as well as everyone involved, come forward with the facts and evidence to back up their decision,” she added.

“Obviously, I mean, they left the possibility of those charges coming back post-Election Day. What are you going to be watching for between now and then in terms of his comment?” followed up the reporter.

“Well, you know, I think it’s– I think that prospect is very concerning given how President Trump operates, how he absolutely seems to be gutting at the Department of Justice, the FBI. He’s going across all federal agencies installing political appointees,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, adding:

And if they are kind of wielding this prospect of charges coming back over a sitting mayor of the nation’s largest city, I think that creates a very significant concern for everyday New Yorkers as to what how that could potentially be leveraged in a politicized context.

“Does he have any chance of winning?” asked another reporter.

“You have to ask New Yorkers,” replied the congresswoman.

“You plan on endorsing in the mayoral race?” followed up the reporter.

“We haven’t– I haven’t really approached that yet,” she replied.

Watch the clip above via Spectrum.