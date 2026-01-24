Family of ICE Victim Call Out ‘Sickening Lies’ from Trump Admin: ‘Reprehensible and Disgusting’

The family of Alex Pretti slammed President Donald Trump’s administration for spreading “sickening lies” about the 37-year old ICU nurse who was gunned down by Border Patrol agents in a statement obtained by CNN on Saturday evening.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti was impeding an operation and “brandishing” a weapon when he was shot nine times by Border Patrol officials earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Pretti’s family ripped that claim in its statement to CNN.

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted the full statement to X on Saturday night:

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” the statement began.

“Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman.”

The statement continued:

The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed.

The family added, “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you.”

A statement from the family of Alex Pretti, obtained by CNN: "We are heartbroken but also very angry. Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2026

In stunning video taken by protesters, Pretti was seen trying to help a woman who was being restrained by immigration officers before he was thrown to the ground and surrounded.

As agents manhandled Pretti a gun shot went off, followed by a half-dozen more. When the officers — some with guns drawn — moved in to get a better look, Pretti was lying supine and motionless on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. DHS claimed the agents were acting in self-defense.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!