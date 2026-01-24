Kristi Noem Sidesteps Question on Whether Alex Pretti Brandished a Gun

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took a question from a reporter Saturday asking for clarification about the gun DHS claimed Alex Pretti “brandished” in order to harm ICE agents. Noem did not give a straight answer.

In Minnesota, “brandishing” means “to display or wield a weapon.”

Viral video on social media taken from a variety of angles showed Pretti pointing a camera at ICE agents to record their actions, but no gun. Additional video showed ICE agents removing a gun from Pretti while they had him pinned to the ground. Minneapolis police confirmed that Pretti had a lawful concealed carry license.

“Did the 37 year old, who had a license to carry, did he brandish a gun?” the reporter asked. “And at what point did law enforcement retrieve the gun? And also the magazines from him?”

Noem answered:

This individual showed up to impede a law enforcement operation and assaulted our officers. They responded according to their training and took action to defend the officer’s life and those of the public around him. And I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign. This is a violent riot when you have someone showing up with weapons and are using them to assault law enforcement officers.

The reporter persisted: “Video appears to show he’s disarmed before shots are fired, so I just want clarity on that.”

“Our law enforcement officers were there doing a targeted operation against an individual who was in this country illegally and had a criminal conviction for domestic assault with intent to do bodily harm and other convictions as well,” Noem said.

“This individual went and impeded their law enforcement operations, attacked those officers, had a weapon on him and multiple dozens of rounds of ammunition, wishing to inflict harm on these officers coming, brandishing like that, and impeding their work that they were doing.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!