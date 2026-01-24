Dem Lawmaker Accuses Trump-Loving ‘Racist’ Man of Punching Him in the Face at Sundance Film Festival

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) accused a man of drunkenly screaming “racist” remarks about President Donald Trump deporting him before punching him in the face at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night.

Frost shared those details in an X post on Saturday night. He included a link to a Variety story on a “party crasher” at a CAA event who assaulted an attendee at the Utah film festival — with Frost revealing he was the guy who got punched.

Here is what Variety reported about the incident:

A source at the talent agency’s party said the man, who is caucasian, was involved in a racially charged incident that took place at the eatery’s restroom. He apparently shocked other people in the bathroom by talking about how proud he was to be “white.” He then allegedly punched a person of color in the face after he left the facilities. Security detained the man, who has not been identified, and police later took him into custody.

Frost confirmed those details in his X post, saying he was “assaulted by a man… who told me that Trump was going to deport me.” He added that he was “okay” following the attack and thanked the security team at Park City’s High West Saloon for how it handled the incident.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay. Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Frost was born in Orlando, Florida in 1997. The Democratic lawmaker has represented Florida’s 10th district since 2023, which covers a large portion of Orlando and other parts of Orange County.

The Park City Police Department did not provide further details to Variety on the man who was arrested, including his name and whether or not he was still in jail.

Variety reported the incident was “disturbing” but “some guests were apparently unaware of what had transpired.” Reps for CAA declined to comment to the outlet.

The annual film festival started on January 22 and runs until February 1.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!