‘I’m Not Going to Get in the Gutter With This Woman!’ Pam Bondi and Democrat Throw Down Over Epstein

Attorney General Pam Bondi declared she was not going to “get in gutter” with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Wednesday during a heated exchange over convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where the first few Democratic lawmakers to question her chose to focus on Epstein and the ongoing release of files related to his case by the Department of Justice. The tension reached a boiling point when Jayapal pushed Bondi to apologize to victims of Epstein in the room, while Bondi accused the lawmaker of putting on “theatrics.”

Bondi and the DOJ have faced criticism over redactions in the Epstein files, as well as not meeting an original December deadline set by Congress to release all of the files. Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges.

“Congresswoman, [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland sat in this chair twice,” Bondi said after Jayapal asked if she would turn around and face Epstein’s victims.

The two immediately began cross-talking as Jayapal tried reclaiming her time.

“I’m going to reclaim my time because I asked you a specific question that I would like you to answer which is will you turn to the survivors. This is not about anybody that came before you. It is about you taking responsibility for your Department of Justice and the harm that it has done to the survivor who are standing right behind you and are waiting for you to turn to them and apologize for what your Department of Justice is doing,” Jayapal said.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried jumping in to temper things down.

“Members get to ask the questions, the witness get to answer in the way they want to answer,” he said, though Jayapal immediately objected, saying that characterization was inaccurate.

“Because she doesn’t like the answer,” Bondi snapped.

She again asked why Jayapal did not press Garland on Epstein files and declared, “I’m not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics.”

Jordan told Jayapal she had a handful of seconds left on the clock, but she and Bondi continued taking shots back and forth. Jayapal said Bondi refused to ask the question while the attorney general said she would address her answer to the chairman of the committee.

“I’m not going to get in the gutter with this woman. She’s doing theatrics,” Bondi said.

Jayapal wrapped up her time by slamming Bondi and the DOJ for taking part in what she called a “massive cover-up.”

The congresswoman said:

What a massive cover-up this has been and continues to be. [President] Donald Trump made the release of the Epstein files the center of his political campaign because he thought it would benefit him. Then you got into office, Attorney General, claimed to have a client list only to then say that there was no list. Your deputy, Todd Blanche, met alone with Ghislaine Maxwell and transferred her to a minimum-security prison. And now you continue the cover-up, and I wish that you would turn around to the survivors who are standing right behind you and on a human level apologizing to them.

Watch above via CNN.

