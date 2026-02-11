‘Nobody’s Gonna Rain on My Parade!’ CNBC’s Rick Santelli Laughs at Trump ‘Naysayers’ After Big Jobs Report

CNBC’s Rick Santelli did his best Carrot Top impression on Wednesday morning, busting out an umbrella and a custom-designed hat to celebrate President Donald Trump’s economy following a much stronger-than-expected jobs report.

“Nobody’s gonna rain on my parade!” Santelli hollered, while holding his umbrella over his head on-air.

He then quickly threw a white hat on his head that read “DOW 50K,” in honor of the Dow Jones hitting 50,000 for the first time ever last week — a milestone that Trump celebrated immediately.

“REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” the president posted on Truth Social.

Santelli continued the celebration on Wednesday and said MAGA haters just need to accept that the stock market is roaring.

“These numbers are what they are. And 50K — I made this hat two months ago, and the reason I made it is for exactly a day like today,” Santelli said. “All these naysayers steeped in politics continue to be wrong. That’s okay. Because 50K says you’ve all been wrong!”

The CNBC veteran’s little victory speech and use of props seemed to amuse the rest of his colleagues, who all had smiles on their faces.

That fun moment happened soon after the latest jobs report was published and showed it topped analyst expectations.

Fox Business reported.

The Labor Department on Wednesday reported that employers added 130,000 jobs in January. That figure was above the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who estimated the economy would add 70,000 jobs. The unemployment rate was 4.3%, slightly lower than economists’ expectations of 4.4%.

Santelli urged Trump-skeptics to join the Wall Street party while it’s still raging.

“You keep from going in the water even though its very hot outside,” he said. “I say all the investment gurus out there, jump in the markets in the U.S., because global GDP is gonna take a big ramp up, and the U.S. is leading the way!”

Watch above via CNBC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!