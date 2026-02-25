‘For U Absolutely’: Text Messages Show Democrat Governor Was Helping Jeffrey Epstein Months Before His 2019 Arrest

Just months before his 2019 arrest for child sex crimes, Jeffrey Epstein was being helped by U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. (D) with a conflict regarding unauthorized construction on his “pedophile island” Little St. James, according to text messages reviewed by CNN.

After Epstein was ordered to stop unauthorized construction on Little St. James and Great St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the serial sex offender went to Bryan for help, the network reported.

“Text messages from 2019 reviewed by CNN show Bryan, a Democrat, telling Epstein that he had spoken with the territory’s top environmental official and asked him to pause enforcement until they could discuss the matter,” reported CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski on Wednesday. “As Epstein complained about possible mounting fines and negative press coverage, Bryan later wrote that he had asked the commissioner overseeing the case to ‘recuse himself and concede on all previous permit requests.'”

In one text message to Epstein, the Democratic governor wrote, “We got u.”

In another exchange, after Epstein asked Bryan whether he could “spare 15 minutes,” the governor quickly responded, “For u absolutely.”

The text messages took place just a few months before Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking minors. Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell just one month after the arrest.

Questioned under oath in 2023 about whether he ever provided special treatment to Epstein as governor, Bryan repeatedly answered no.

According to victim testimony, Epstein routinely trafficked underage girls to wealthy and powerful guests on his island Little St. James, earning it the moniker “Pedophile Island” in the media.

