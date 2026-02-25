‘There Was Just a Lot of Lying!’ CNN’s Daniel Dale Drops Blistering Fact Check on Trump Speech

CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale dropped a blistering fact-check on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, claiming there were “at least 15 false claims,” and that the speech consisted of “just a lot of lying.”

“Jake, there was just a lot of lying tonight,” Dale said on CNN’s The State of the Union with Jake Tapper:

I counted at least 15 false claims, plus a bunch more misleading claims. A lot of them were the greatest hits you hear at President Trump’s rallies. Things like, “U.S. elections are rife with cheating.” They’re not. “The Democrats can’t win without cheating.” That’s nonsense. “The mail-in ballots are crooked.” More nonsense. That he has ended wars that never actually started, or that clearly have not ended. But what I thought was most notable from a fact-checkers perspective was that by far the single subject with the most false and misleading claims was the economy, that key subject on which he’s struggling in the polls. So he claimed, for example, explicitly that his tariffs are paid for by foreign countries. That is simply false. The tariff payments are made by U.S. importers, and we know from study after study, and just from living, that they often pass on some or all of those costs to consumers. Average Americans. He claimed he secured 18 trillion in investment in just a year. Jake, that number is total fiction. The White House’s own website at this moment, or at least earlier tonight, used a 9.7 trillion figure, way lower. Even that figure is a wild exaggeration.

Dale continued, “He said he inherited a stagnant economy, now it’s roaring like never before. Growth in 2025 was 2.2%. That was lower than in each and every year of the Biden administration. So just totally contradicting that narrative. President Trump said he inherited record inflation. He didn’t. He inherited 3.0% inflation, though it was a 40-year high, about 9.1% more than two years before he took office. It then came down. And there is inflation today, contrary to his claim that there’s no inflation. It was 2.4% in January.”

“And then I think he was super misleading, Jake, on the subject of what I think is the most important price in American politics, gas prices,” he told Tapper:

He said they’re now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places, $1.99 a gallon. There is no state, not a single one, where the AAA state average today was below $2.37. That was Oklahoma. And as for that $1.99 claim, GasBuddy told me that of the 150,000 gas stations the company tracks across the country, there were just four this evening, four out of 150,000, that were selling for 199 per gallon or less, aside from special discounts.

Dale concluded, “So there was a ton of dishonesty tonight. I can’t get to it all right here, but I encourage viewers to go check out our full detailed written fact-check on CNN.com and our app.”

Watch above via CNN.

