Former Trump White House official Marc Short told Politico’s Dasha Burns that the Democratic Party will likely dominate the 2026 midterms.

In an appearance on CSPAN’s Ceasefire alongside Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod, Short said that the Republican Party is already set to endure heavy losses in the upcoming elections.

“I think it’s going to be a really steep climb, Dasha,” said Short, in relation to GOP midterm efforts. “The reality is that Americans like divided government. They don’t want one party in control. Each time there’s been one party in control, there’s been a backlash.”

The once chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence noted that in previous midterms, the incumbent party is much more vulnerable to losing Congressional seats.

“And so, just like in the 2018 midterms when Republicans had control of everything, Democrats had a big year. In 2022, when Democrats are in control of everything, Republicans had a big year,” he said. “So, I think you’re going to see likely a Democrat year in the midterms.”

Short said that due to recent gerrymandering efforts that have decreased the number of contested districts, a Democratic sweep may be smaller than in past years, if still significant.

“The reality is that so many of our house districts are drawn today to gerrymander for each side that there’s fewer really districts that are really competitive,” he said.

“And potentially more that are going to be gerrymandered, right?” asked Burns.

“Potentially more that are going to be gerrymandered. So I do think there’ll be a swing,” he said. “But the question is, you know, I remember being, to date myself, a hill staffer in 2010 when after the Obamacare passage, there was 63 seats the Republicans picked up. I think it’s hard to think you’re going to have that kind of a swing or even 40 in the 2018 midterms. But I still think that the margins, as tight as they are of potentially one or two seats by that point, that you got to favor the Democrats in the midterms.”

Short is not the only prominent Republican who’s voiced fears about the party’s chances in the upcoming election cycle.

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters was at the center of an internet firestorm on Friday after an unearth audio recording heard him describe the GOP as “facing almost certain defeat” in the midterms.

Fox News host Jesse Watters similarly predicted that the GOP would lose control of the House of Representatives come November, telling his co-hosts on Wednesday that the party’s lack of focus on affordability was at the root of the problem.

“They have no credibility at all on any domestic policy,” said Watters, referring to Republicans. “And it’s fresh in everyone’s head. And they’re running on fixing a problem they created, and they won’t tell you how they’re gonna fix it.”

Watch above via CSPAN.