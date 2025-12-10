Fox’s Jesse Watters Throws in the Towel on Midterms, Tells Republicans ‘You’re Gonna Lose the House’ 

Fox News host Jesse Watters is already waving the white flag ahead of next year’s midterm elections, which he predicted will result in Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Five, Watters and his co-hosts discussed affordability as a political talking point, which Democrats are increasingly embracing amid widespread dissatisfaction with the economy. The latest Fox News poll shows 36% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the issue. Watters insisted that Democrats and the Biden administration are to blame.

“They have no credibility at all on any domestic policy,” Watters said. “And it’s fresh in everyone’s head. And they’re running on fixing a problem they created, and they won’t tell you how they’re gonna fix it. They don’t have a plan to lower prices.”

“Repeal tariffs,” interjected Jessica Tarlov, referring to the tariffs Trump unilaterally imposed on dozens of countries in April, resulting in higher prices.

“No one is running on that, Jessica,” he replied. “Not a single person. You haven’t said it. No one’s talking about revoking the trade deals.”

Watters went on to predict that the economy will start to improve thanks to slowing inflation and the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts and Treasury bond purchases, as well as the effects of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” Even still, he said the House is lost for Republicans:

Next year is gonna be insane. We’re gonna have multiple rate cuts. Housing costs are gonna come down. And incomes are gonna go up because the big, beautiful bill kicks in. That means no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. And that’s when you get all the business tax cuts. Also, that’s when all the foreign investment comes in, and so you’re gonna see these big AI centers sprout up. And next year, they’re projecting next year to be the greatest economic year since the ’80s. Now, will it be enough to save the Republicans in the midterms? Probably not, but that’s ok. This is a long-term deal. You’re gonna lose the House. You may keep the Senate. I’ll take that.

He went on to blame Democratic policies for raising the cost of everything from college tuition to healthcare to gas prices

“And what are you gonna do with power? You’re gonna do nothing, or you’re gonna do the same thing you did last time, which is open the border, spend trillions of dollars, and make prices go up again.”

Watch above via Fox News.