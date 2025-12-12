‘I’m Almost Sorry I Asked’: Kasie Hunt Unnerved After Asking if Epstein Photos Show ‘People Engaged in Sexual Acts’

CNN host Kasie Hunt was left unnerved after pressing Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) for details on the “disturbing” and “sexually explicit” nature of images from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate seen by House Democrats that they chose not to include in Friday’s release.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday released two batches of photographs, offering a new glimpse into the convicted sex offender’s social orbit. The images show Epstein alongside a range of powerful figures, including former President Bill Clinton, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson.

President Donald Trump appeared in several of the photos, one of which includes Epstein. Another shows Trump standing with a woman whose face has been redacted, while a third depicts him with six women, all similarly obscured.

The committee said the images do not show sexual misconduct, and it remains unclear who the women are or how old they were.

Appearing on CNN later the same day, Subramanyam informed Hunt that the committee was working through “93,000 images and documents” as quickly as possible when the host pressed him on images that were decisively not released.

“You mentioned at the beginning of this interview, and we’ve heard from your colleagues that there’s much more disturbing stuff – disturbing seems to be the word,” she began. “There were some disturbing images you released today that are of a very explicit sexual nature that we have not put in this carousel, basically on purpose, because prefer to kind of try to make this remain as much of a family program as is possible, obviously difficult in covering this story.”

“But can you give us an idea of what more disturbing means in this context?” she asked.

The congressman replied, “Yeah, I mean, we’re talking about sexual acts involving potentially minors and certainly victims too, in very suggestive and compromising positions, so just to leave it at that.”

He went on to argue that despite Trump’s repeated denial that he knew anything of Epstein’s crimes that the pictures, in his view, made clear those associated with the disgraced financier chose to “hide it or ignore it, or were participating in it.”

Hunt pressed again, “Just to put a finer point on that, do you have pictures of people engaged in sexual acts as part of this?”

“As part of this release, yes. There are pictures of people engaged in sexual acts,” Subramanyam replied.

“Are there pictures of men – not Jeffrey Epstein – engaged in such acts?” she rounded again.

“We’re going through that,” the lawmaker said. “Again, you know, the last time there was a big production, what we tried to do was release all the files eventually. We’re trying to be selective about what we release now. And so in this case, we’re not really quite sure yet who is who. Certainly, there’s a lot of people involved, though, in some of these acts.”

“Okay, I’m almost sorry I asked,” Hunt replied, taking a deep breath before ending the interview.

