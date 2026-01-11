Fox News hosts on The Big Weekend Show were rankled to see Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) singing “The Wheels On The Bus” with YouTube kids’ star Ms. Rachel as part of the mayor’s push for free child care in New York City.

Under a chyron titled, “Indoctrinating The Youth,” co-host Tomi Lahren let it be known that it “creeps me out when you have adults that dress like children and behave that way.”

“If you are a parent that has your children watching this, maybe second-guess for reasons of being creepy, and her political leanings — a little problematic,” Lahren said.

Guy Benson declared, “She is absolutely not in our house at all — at all — it’s not just because she’s annoying, which I find it all grating and cloying. But when she also made her whole personality about hating the Jewish Statesand basically apologizing for Hamas and promoting all their propaganda, that was a definite hard no redline in my household.”

“Well, now we know why Mamdani likes her,” quipped Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier.

“Right! It’s sort of on-brand, isn’t it, this alliance?” Benson exclaimed.

Saphier continued, “I do not know who Ms. Rachel is. My kids are old enough, but she seems annoying. And I don’t know that she is antisemitic, but if she’s sitting next to Mamdani and they’re doing little hand gestures together — since he’s antisemitic, I would assume she is as well, because misery loves company.”

Saphier said she was sympathetic to the child care issue because “it is a struggle.”

“You know, I was a single mom for a while when I was young. And it’s very expensive and very hard. A lot of times adults have to stop working to pay for child care,” she said, adding, “Maybe it will get more parents in the workforce but I bet you not all…go to the workforce because I think a lot of people don’t like working.”

Ms. Rachel, real name Rachel Griffin-Accurso, came under fire for speaking out against the suffering of Palestinian children.

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.