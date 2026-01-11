Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announced on Sunday President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is threatening criminal charges as “a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president.”

Powell made the announcement in a two-minute video. He said the DOJ served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas on Friday over his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee last year on the multi-year renovation of the Fed building.

Shortly after his announcement, The New York Times reported a criminal investigation into Powell had started over the renovation:

The U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia has opened a criminal investigation into Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, over the central bank’s renovation of its Washington headquarters and whether Mr. Powell lied to Congress about the scope of the project, according to officials briefed on the situation.

The investigation was spearheaded by Jeanine Pirro and included an analysis of Powell’s “public statements and an examination of spending records,” NYT reported.

Powell’s announcement and the NYT report come after President Trump told reporters in late December he was considering suing Powell for “gross incompetence.”

The president said he was aiming to sue Powell because the cost of renovating the Fed building had gotten out of control. Trump said the cost was north of $4 billion now — about $1.5 billion more than projected.

“It’s going to end up costing more than $4 billion — $4 billion! It’s the highest price of construction,” Trump said. “Again, Democrats — highest price of construction per square foot in the history of the world. Gorgeous monuments are built for a much smaller price. So we’re thinking about bringing… what’s called [a] gross incompetence lawsuit.”

The president said it was only right, considering the project was Powell’s “baby.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.