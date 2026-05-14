Beaming Trump Stoked As Xi Jinping Shouts Out MAGA During Live Global Event

President Donald Trump was visibly stoked when China’s President Xi Jinping shouted out MAGA during a toast at the globally broadcast State Banquet on Thursday evening.

The president embarked on a high-stakes trip to Beijing, China, this week, where he was greeted with a level of pomp and circumstance that visibly impressed him.

At their first official meeting, Trump gushed about his relationship with Xi, telling him, “You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had, and that’s, to me, an honor. We’ve had a fantastic relationship.”

Xi delivered the first toast at the State Banquet in the Great Hall of the People, and visibly delighted Trump with a conspicuous reference to the president’s signature slogan:

PRESIDENT XI JINPING: (SPEAKING MANDARIN). (APPLAUSE) TRANSLATOR: Honorable President Donald J. Trump, ladies and gentlemen, it is a great pleasure to host this state banquet in honor of President Trump during his state visit to China. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to President Trump and the US delegation. PRESIDENT XI JINPING: (SPEAKING MANDARIN). TRANSLATOR: This is a historic visit. This year marks the start of China’s 15th five-year plan for economic and social development. The over 1.4 billion people of China drawing on the rich heritage of our over 5,000 year civilization, advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high quality development. This year is also the 250th anniversary of American independence. The over 300 million American people are reinvigorating the spirit of patriotism, innovation, and enterprise and ushering in a new journey for the development of the United States. The people of China and the United states are both great peoples. Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and Making America Great Again can go hand in hand. We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.

Trump then delivered a toast that included cheerful references to the “Chinese workers” who helped build the transcontinental railroad — a notoriously brutal process for those workers that killed thousands.

He also praised Americans for “spreading literacy” to China.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!