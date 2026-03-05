Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Holds Nothing Back in Savage Report on Trump Firing Noem — And Her Alleged Lover Too

Fox News’ Jacqui Henrich dropped bombs on Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a devastating report about President Donald Trump’s decision to fire her on Thursday.

“I’ve been asking officials here about what went into the president’s thinking, because sometimes we see these rumors that he’s unhappy with an official in his Cabinet and then he stands by them. But it sounds like from people close to him, very close to him, who can speak to his thinking, the quote that I was given was it was ‘a combination of her many unfortunate leadership failures, from Minnesota to the ad campaign, to the allegations of an affair,'” Heinrich told anchor Martha MacCallum on Thursday’s edition of The Story.

After making note of the many Republican senators who had strongly criticized or called for Noem’s ouster, Heinrich revealed that it was “this ad campaign, though,” that “really tipped the president over the edge.”

“Secretary Noem was questioned about the $200 million in advertising that she authorized that featured her prominently on horseback at Mount Rushmore. It was an ad campaign about border security. And she told Congress that the president approved of that campaign, even though apparently he did not,” noted Heinrich. “And then there were also these rumors of an affair with Corey Lewandowski, special government employee who was serving as an advisor. He is also married. And reports floating in the last several weeks that Noem had sought to appoint Lewandowski as her chief of staff, but the president blocked that decision amid these rumors of an affair. So the combination of those factors that tipped the president’s decision to elevate Markwayne Mullin into this position and get him confirmed.”

After a brief intermission featuring former Trump DHS chief Chad Wolf, MacCallum brought Heinrich back on the program to reveal that Lewandowski was leaving DHS as well.

“I’m further told that Corey Lewandowski is expected to leave with her. Of course, the rumors of an affair between the two were one of the factors that I’m told compelled the president to remove her as DHS secretary. Both of them are married, and she had faced questions about her alleged affair during testimony on the hill this week under oath. She did not deny it. She called the reports garbage, but she never denied sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski. And I’m told that he’s expected to leave his post as a special government employee and advisor to her when she departs the Department of Homeland Security,” explained Heinrich. “Unclear, so far, I’m trying to still get information on whether leave with her means go with her to this new role that we are still fleshing out what exactly that entails, or if that means leaving the government as a special government employee if that relationship has frosted over, still looking for more information there.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!