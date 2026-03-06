Fox’s Laura Ingraham Demands Military Publicly Address ‘Horrific’ Strike on Iran Girls’ School

Fox News host Laura Ingraham hit out at the Trump administration following a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. forces were “likely responsible” for the Feb. 28 Iran school strike that killed 160 children.

The Journal reported Friday, “U.S. military investigators think American forces likely were responsible for a strike that killed dozens of children at a girls elementary school in Iran, a U.S. official said. The investigation hasn’t reached a final conclusion, the official said.”

The report continued, “Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ School, in the town of Minab near the Strait of Hormuz, was hit Saturday on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli air campaign in what appears to be the deadliest strike of the war. Iran said more than 160 people were killed, including many children, a figure that couldn’t be independently verified.”

“If true, this is horrific news–and the U.S. military will have to address this publicly,” Ingraham posted Friday. “Proximity of military compound obviously a factor, but our weapons also have pinpoint accuracy.”

— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 6, 2026

Reuters first reported Thursday night that U.S. officials believed the U.S. military was likely responsible for the incident.

Reuters cited “two U.S. officials,” adding, “Reuters was unable to determine more details about the investigation, including what evidence ‌contributed to the tentative assessment, what type of munition was used, who was responsible or why the U.S. might have struck the school.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confronted about the strike by BBC correspondent Tom Bateman earlier this week.

Bateman asked, “Can you give us an update on what the administration knows, what you know now about the reported strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran on Saturday?”

“All I know, all I can say is that we’re investigating that. We of course never target civilian targets, but we’re taking a look and investigating that,” Hegseth answered.

Bateman pressed, “Just on the basis that with the information you would have your reconnaissance abilities– ability to gather information. I mean, it’s several days on now. So is there any clarity on whose munition this was?”

“We’re investigating it,” Hegseth repeated.

