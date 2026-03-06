GOP Rep Questions Top Trump Diplomat Who Claims Biden Admin Was ‘Trying to Make the Maps More Gay’

During a Thursday House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) questioned Sarah Rogers, the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy, over her claim that former President Joe Biden’s administration was “trying to make the maps more gay.”

Rogers, who serves under President Donald Trump, was called as a witness in the hearing titled “Advancing National Security Through Public Diplomacy.”

At around the two-hour mark, Mast, who serves as chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, asked, “Can you tell me what is queering the map?”

“So I think we were trying to make the maps more gay,” said Rogers, referring to efforts she said were made by the Biden administration.

Mast, looking astounded, responded, “Literally? How do you make a map more gay? Or gay at all?”

“I don’t know,” admitted Rogers. “Since the age of cartography, we’ve had pretty good maps, but maybe they weren’t gay enough. I also took critical theory in college, and I think sometimes people use ‘queer’ as a verb. I do understand that the maps we were trying to make gay were, I think, of Czechia and Slovakia. So maybe those countries asked for it. I doubt it, but I don’t know.”

“We do have real things to work on in Congress, like what’s going on with the imminent threat of Iran. And it’s embarrassing that we have to talk about the fact that things like this were funded,” said Mast, referencing grants from the United States for “a DEI flash mob in Kyrgyzstan, a diversity roadshow in India, diversity and inclusion programs in Luxembourg, Spain, New Zealand, Canada, and Malaysia, teaching trans and intersex leaders in India.”

“We would absolutely love to know the individuals specifically who were busy writing these grants, because they have no business receiving another paycheck from the people of the United States of America,” concluded Mast.

Watch the clip above via the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats on YouTube, starting at the 2:01:08 timestamp.

