Fox’s Tomi Lahren Absolutely Torpedoes Trump’s GOP: They Haven’t Done ‘Jack Sh*t!’

Fox News host Tomi Lahren went off on the GOP for apparently failing to carry out its own agenda, claiming the party hasn’t done “jack sh*t.”

Lahren’s slam on her own party came in an X Post Wednesday morning, as she called out Republicans for failing to act on immigration and voter fraud, declaring: “Vote Republican, get Democrat policy anyway.”

The political commentator also shredded Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and questioned why anyone should vote for Susan Collins (R-ME) in Maine’s critical Senate race:

Real question and I don’t care who it pisses off, why should we vote for Republicans in November? Mass deportations aren’t happening. Most of us are single issue voters on immigration and DHS under Markwayne has decided they would rather appease CNN and MSNBC. Republicans… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 15, 2026

Lahren’s post was cheered by none other than former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who was removed from his post in January after a tumultuous stretch in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement was involved in two high-profile fatal incidents: the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“So well stated!!!” Bovino replied to Lahren’s X post.

Lahren’s rant on immigration comes after three ICE-involved fatalities in about a week.

Immigration agents shot and killed a man in Houston on July 7 during an operation. The victim, 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was not the person ICE was trying to apprehend.

On Monday, agents fatally shot another man, 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine. Guerrero also was not the agency’s intended target, according to reports.

ICE was also reportedly involved in a fatal incident in Florida, where a 28-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a truck in St. Augustine.

The victim, from Mexico, was one of four people stopped by ICE and Homeland Security agents in a parking lot. All four people fled, and the victim had apparently run into oncoming traffic when he was killed, according to the Miami Herald, which reported that Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!