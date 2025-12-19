Franklin Graham Says ‘God Also Hates’ and ‘Is a God of War’ at Pentagon’s ‘Christmas Worship Service’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Evangelical preacher Franklin Graham told participants at the Pentagon ‘s “Christmas Worship Service” that the “God of love” they’re familiar with “also hates.”

Graham addressed troops and Pentagon employees Thursday at the event hosted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth.

“You know, we think about, God is a God of love,” Graham said before reciting Bible verse John 3:16, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that he whoever believeth in him shouldn’t perish, but have everlasting life.”

Graham continued, “We know that God loves, but did you know that God also hates? Do you know that God also is a God of war? And many people don’t want to think about that, or forget that.”

Graham read a Bible passage where Saul was called on to attack Israel’s enemies, saying, “Utterly destroy all that they have. Don’t spare them….but kill them, both men, women, infant, nursing child, oxen, sheep, camel, and donkey.”

“Now, people will say, ‘Franklin, that is so hard. That’s not the God I believe in.’ Well, you’d better believe in him!” Graham said.

Graham then talked about “the sins of our country.”

“I pray that God will forgive the sins of our country,” he said. “When you think of all the things we do, and the mistakes we make, pray that God will heal our land, and that America will once again turn to the God of our fathers and serve him.”

Pete Hegseth closed the event by remembering the American soldiers and interpreter who were killed in Syria last week.

“I just got back from Dover for a dignified transfer for three great Americans,” Hegseth said.

“There’s no way to manage what to say when you’re in that room with those families,” he continued. “But almost to a man and a woman, you see them find hope, that there is something bigger. A place where they know where their loved-ones are. Yes, they served our nation, the put on the cloth of our uniform, served all of us, on behalf of all of us. But they serve a bigger and greater God. And we know where they are.”