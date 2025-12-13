Two US Army Soldiers and One Interpreter Killed By ‘Lone ISIS Gunman’ in Syria Ambush, Pentagon Says

The U.S. State Department announced Saturday that two U.S. Army soldiers and an interpreter were gunned down by a “lone ISIS gunman” in Syria.

Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on X, “Today in Palmyra, Syria, two United States Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed, and three were wounded.”

He continued, “The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region. The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification.”

Parnell wrote that the attack was under “active investigation.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the attacker was killed.

“The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces. Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” Hegseth wrote.

U.S. Central Command called the attack an “ambush” in a statement posted to X.

“On Dec. 13, two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed, and three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. The gunman was engaged and killed,” the statement reads.

CENTCOM continued, “As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Department of War policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Around 2,000 U.S. troops are in Syria supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces with to put down ISIS sleeper-cells.

President Donald Trump has not yet commented. He’s expected to head to the Army-Navy game later Saturday.

