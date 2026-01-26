Gateway Pundit Reporter Tees Up Karoline Leavitt to Blast ‘Liberal Biased Media’ for ‘Picking and Choosing Victims’

Monday’s “new media seat” in the White House press room was filled by Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson, who hand-fed a friendly question to press secretary Karoline Leavitt comparing Alex Pretti — who was killed by a Border Patrol in Minneapolis — with Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed during the January 6 Capitol riot.

“With respect to the shooting in Minneapolis, We’re seeing massive outrage from mainstream media and the left,” Conradson began. “But I’m just wondering, where was that outrage when Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was executed by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, who she posed no threat to at the U.S. Capitol?”

“You raised a very important point,” Leavitt said. “There has no doubt been selective outrage by the liberal biased media in picking and choosing victims, and highlighting their stories.”

Leavitt continued:

And as I said, President Trump does not want any Americans to lose their lives in the streets of America and in American communities across the country. He believes what happened Saturday is a tragedy. But every life is equal to President Trump and that’s why the lives of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray continue to matter to him, and be an utmost priority to him to this very day. And it’s unfortunate we did not see the same type of sensationalist media coverage over the tragic deaths of those innocent women and girls across the country as we are the wake of this tragedy that took place on Saturday.

Leavitt blamed the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti on “deliberate and hostile resistance by Democratic leaders in Minnesota.”

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump posted to social media that he had a “very good call” with Gov. Tim Walz (D).

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” Trump wrote. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

Watch above via Fox News.

