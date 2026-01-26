CNN Data Chief Declares ICE Operations a ‘Political Disaster’ for Trump Admin: DHS Secretary Noem Negative in ‘Every Single Poll’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten on Monday declared that ICE’s conduct has proven to be a “political disaster” for President Donald Trump.

That declaration came less than 48 hours after 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis. The incident came when ICE and Department of Homeland Security were already under immense scrutiny following the death of Renee Good just weeks earlier in the same city.

According to polling data gathered by Enten, ICE’s actions have not been received well by the general public. The data analyst added:

Yeah, I’m not really surprised that President Trump is sending Tom Homan in because ICE, DHS, [DHS Secretary] Kristi Noem have been a political disaster, because just take a look here. I mean, ICE’s net approval rating during Trump’s terms. You go back to term no. 1, look, it’s pretty even at 0 points. You go to June 2025, right? That was when all that stuff was going on in Los Angeles. They dropped down — look at this — minus-17 points. Way in the basement! But then after Minneapois, it’s even lower. Minus-27 points on the net approval rating of ICE! Of course this is all being done under Kristi Noem. So no, what’s going on in Minneapolis is not popular at all.

Enten then cited Gallup polls that asked respondents if DHS was doing an “excellent/good job.” In late 2017, 59% of people approved of the department’s efforts. In late 2025, that figure dropped to 42%.

Noem also took a hit in popularity. According to Enten, the public’s view of the secretary is resoundingly negative:

I mean, just look at her net approval rating in July of 2025. It was minus-11 points. It’s actually gotten more unpopular now at minus-16 points. I looked at every single poll that has been conducted on Kristi Noem’s popularity — every single one. The net approval rating has been negative. ICE is negative. DHS is negative. As I said at the top, [Kate Bolduan], this has been an absolute political disaster for the President of the United States.

