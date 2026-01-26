President Donald Trump made the surprising announcement, Monday, that he had a “very good call” with a man he’s criticized relentlessly of late — Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Monday, the president seemed to take the temperature down on his administration’s battle with Walz and other officials from Minnesota — praising Walz’s decorum and noting that the two men “seemed to be on a similar wavelength.

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” Trump said. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

Trump’s post about the call followed his announcement, earlier in the morning, that Border Czar Tom Homan is being dispatched to Minnesota and will report directly to the president. That move is seen by many as Trump effectively benching DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — who has come under heavy criticism internally and externally for her comments in the wake of the shooting death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti at the hands of Border Patrol agents.

The president has, among other insults, attacked Walz as “seriously retarded” of late. But Trump’s new post suggests he’s looking to take the temperature down.

“Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!” Trump wrote.

