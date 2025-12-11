Gavin Newsom Shares Insane Video of Trump and Top Lieutenants Being Perp-Walked in Handcuffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) shared a wild, AI-generated video of President Donald Trump and a pair of his top lieutenants in handcuffs on Wednesday evening.

Newsom’s post was a response to the White House’s official X account, which shared a video of authorities carrying out immigration enforcement operations to the tune of SZA’s “Big Boy,” in which the lyrics “It’s cuffing season” serve as a common refrain.

“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN. ⛓️,” read the caption on the White House’s post. “Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. ⛓️ Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America. pic.twitter.com/cuXCdJjxWY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 9, 2025

Newsom’s reply was the AI-generated video, which depicted Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in handcuffs sitting on a city curb, crying in the back of a cop car, and then being perp-walked toward what appears to be a courthouse while “Big Boy” plays in the background.

Trump had four separate criminal cases brough against him in 2023. Only one — a falsification of business records case prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — went to trial before the 2024 election. Trump was convicted on 34 counts of that charge, but critics argued that case would not have been brought against anyone other than the former and future president.

Since moving back into the White House, Trump has made a priority of prosecuted his political enemies, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, and his own former national security adviser, John Bolton. Criminal cases against James and Comey were thrown out last month after a federal judge ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor handpicked by Trump to go after the pair, had been unlawfully appointed.