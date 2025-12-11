Trump Goes on Stunning 6G ‘Camera’ Riff to Tech Honchos — Who Laugh Along Without Correcting Him

President Donald Trump went on a stunning riff in which he described 6G technology as a “camera” feature — and the assembled tech leaders laughed along without correcting him.

The first Trump administration was deeply involved in the rollout of the nationwide 5G wireless network through policies that were both praised and criticized. But none of those policies dealt with getting a deeper image of the skin.

Trump convened a roundtable of tech industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday, during which he took questions from reporters until he got one he really didn’t like.

But before that, Trump and his guests gave remarks that included the president waxing nostalgic about the old-timey 5G “cameras” that the 6G tech will replace — with marginal benefits, to his mind.

The tech leaders laughed and played along, even assuring Trump that yes, the 6G “is coming” and not breaking the news to him that it will not be a camera:

CRISTIANO AMON, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF QUALCOMM: One is 6G. We had made a commitment working with your administration, working with FC FCC. … So thank you. I think thank you for the opportunity, thank you for the partnership, and we’re gonna be hard at work, I think, driving that agenda. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So we’re into 6G now. You know, I just (INAUDIBLE) 5G I was I was a leader on 5G, getting that done. And now they’re up to six. CRISTIANO AMON, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF QUALCOMM: Let’s do it again. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: What does that do? Give you a a a little bit deeper view into somebody’s skin? (LAUGHTER) See how perfect it is. I like the cameras the old days. (LAUGHTER) So they just had a nice feature. (LAUGHTER) Now they cover every little– let’s see, Michael, you’re in good shape. You’re not gonna. But I tell you it’s so you’re it’s– the six is coming, huh? ANTONIO NERI, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE: It’s coming. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Does it ever end? And what happens? You’ll be into seven, right? Before six gets old, you’ll be into seven. Anyone have anything else to say? Anybody?

