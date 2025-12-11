South Park went out with a bang in its Wednesday finale, throwing out a Jeffrey Epstein-inspired twist ending to a storyline centered on Satan giving birth to President Donald Trump’s lovechild.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

In South Park’s “The Crap Out,” Satan was finally ready to give birth to his and Trump’s baby while the president was scheming, along with Vice President JD Vance — with whom he’s also having an affair on the show — to get Peter Thiel out of jail so he can help kill the antichrist baby.

The episode also featured the comedy’s long-running version of Jesus Christ, who is now a guitar-picking guidance counselor down on life and luck.

The story also featured the return of other recurring South Park characters, like Towelie — a stoner towel who talks — who joins Satan in confronting Trump after Satan discovers the Vance affair.

The show’s main cast, as well as Trump and Satan, end up in a confrontation where Jesus steps in to save Trump from Satan’s fury.

“This is a great man protecting our country from facts,” Jesus told Satan.

“This man is a con artist, and I will deal with him,” Satan replied.

Things are interrupted when Satan goes into labor. While Trump and others, including Jesus, are trying to storm the hospital and kill the antichrist, it never comes to pass as it’s revealed the baby hanged itself in the womb. Jesus rejected his support for Trump before discovering the news.

The doctor explained that there was also some footage missing from the ultrasound from around the moment of the baby’s death, a clear reference to prison security footage surrounding Epstein’s demise. Epstein died of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges in 2019.

The latest season of South Park was more directly political than prior seasons, even earning backlash from the Trump White House and officials like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was depicted as a puppy serial killer running ICE raids in heaven.

Watch above via Comedy Central.