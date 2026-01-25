GOP Congressman James Comer Suggests Trump Should Pull ICE Out of Minneapolis: ‘There’s a Chance of Losing More Innocent Lives’

Republican Rep. James Comer (KY) suggested to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo Sunday that President Donald Trump should consider removing ICE officials from Minneapolis if there’s a “chance of losing more…innocent lives.”

Bartiromo began by plainly stating, “We do not have evidence that [Alex Pretti] was waving a gun, doing anything to threaten border patrol. He had his phone, and he was shooting — he was viewing and recording the incident. That’s what he was doing, recording the incident.”

She then asked Comer, “You are an elected official, what can you do about it?”

“If I were President Trump, I would almost think about, okay, if the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm’s way and there’s a chance of losing more, you know, innocent lives or whatever, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide, ‘Do we want to continue to have all of these illegals? Are we going to allow our governor, attorney general and mayor to get away with this?'” Comer said.

Comer then predicted that “the people of Minnesota would rebel against their leadership” if undocumented migrants were allowed to disappear into their community.

But Bartiromo wasn’t done asking Comer about the gun that Trump officials claimed without evidence that Pretti was “brandishing” at officers.

“Do we know that ICE saw the gun? Do we know that it was visible? Or was this a guy with a camera recording the incident and knowing that he was armed, they learned that later? Do we know that?”

“We don’t know,” Comer admitted. “I’m like you and every other American. I’ve watched that video dozens of times in slow motion, I’ve tried to determine whether he actually pulled a gun out or not. Yeah, I don’t know. I just know that the situation’s bad there.”

Pretti was an ICU nurse who had a legal permit to carry his concealed handgun. In the widely-circulated videos of the incident, an officer can be seen taking a gun from Pretti before the 37-year-old was shot and killed.

Watch the clip above via Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

