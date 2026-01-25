Trump Goes Off On Wild Truth Social Rant About His New Ballroom — Amid Devastating Winter Storms and Fallout from Latest Shooting

President Donald Trump posted a lengthy Truth Social rant about his new ballroom on Sunday morning — amid devastating winter storms impacting much of the country, and fallout from the border patrol shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Americans across the country braced for more snow, ice, and extreme cold from a massive winter storm system that has led to widespread power outages, hundreds of canceled flights, and at least six deaths. Trump called the storms “historic” on Saturday and cleared the way for federal assistance by declaring an emergency in 12 states from Arkansas to Maryland.

The freezing temperatures in Minneapolis did not keep many in the community from protesting and holding candle vigils for Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, who was shot and killed by border patrol agents Saturday amid Trump officials’ claims that Pretti posed an imminent danger.

But foremost on Trump’s mind Sunday morning, seemingly, was his White House ballroom that he’s now projecting will cost up to $400 million.

“I’m building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World, with more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots’ money, and working closely with, right from the beginning, the United States Military and Secret Service,” Trump began.

“This is a GIFT (ZERO taxpayer funding!) to the United States of America, of 300 to 400 Million Dollars (depending on the scope and quality of interior finishes!), for a desperately needed space, sought for over 150 years by previous Presidents and Administrations, so that the White House would no longer be forced to use a cheap and unsafe “tent,” for big and important STATE EVENTS, Dinners, Meetings, Conferences, and already scheduled future INAUGURATIONS (for safety, security, and capacity purposes!), on a very wet, and subject to weather, White House lawn.”

Trump then complained that the project wasn’t being adequately appreciated:

Making such a large gift to the U.S.A. was thought to be, by almost everyone, “A WONDERFUL THING TO DO” — But no, as usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!)Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn’t care less about our Country! All of the Structural Steel, Windows, Doors, A.C./Heating Equipment, Marble, Stone, Precast Concrete, Bulletproof Windows and Glass, Anti-Drone Roofing, and much more, has been ordered (or is ready to be), and there is no practical or reasonable way to go back. IT IS TOO LATE!

Trump asked why the “obstructionists and troublemakers” didn’t stop him sooner, even though he began his East Wing demolition before receiving any reviews or approvals.

Read the full post here.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!