Hegseth Announces 500 More Troops Being Sent to DC After ‘Cowardly’ Shooting

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that he was ordering 500 additional National Guard troops to be deployed in Washington, DC, at the request of President Donald Trump.

Trump ordered the additional troops in the immediate aftermath of the shooting of two National Guard troops from West Virginia outside the White House.

Hegseth made the announcement, saying, “Myself and my team were notified that two National Guardsmen had been shot in Washington, D.C., critically wounded. The shooter shot in a cowardly, dastardly act, targeting the best of America—heroes willing to serve in Washington, D.C., serve for people they don’t know and they’ve never met, because they love their country and their capital and their community.”

He added, “This happened just steps away from the White House. It will not stand. And that’s why President Trump has asked me, and I will ask the Secretary of the Army for the National Guard, to add 500 additional troops, National Guardsmen, to Washington, D.C.”

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace showed the clip during her show and added, “Announcement there—are additional troops from the Secretary of Defense being deployed to Washington, D.C., in response to today’s shooting. Let me bring into our breaking news coverage MS NOW investigative reporter Marc Santia. Mark, what are you learning?”

“So what we’re hearing from multiple sources right now, Nicolle, is that they believe—multiple sources believe—this was a targeted attack,” Santia replied.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.