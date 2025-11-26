Trump Rages Against South Africa for ‘Killing White People,’ Rescinds Invite to G20 Next Year in Miami

President Donald Trump lashed out against South Africa in a Truth Social post Wednesday, writing that the U.S. did not attend the Group of 20 (G20) there this month because the government “refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Rights Abuses endured by Afrikaners.”

The U.S. did not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg this year; Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping also skipped the gathering of world leaders.

Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa of engaging in “White Genocide,” claims that have been widely debunked but nonetheless have been used as a pretext for expanding the number of refugees from South Africa and other actions by the Trump administration.

In his Truth Social post Wednesday afternoon, Trump again accused the South African government of failing to stop “horrific Human Rights Abuses endured by Afrikaners.

“To put it more bluntly,” he wrote, “they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.”

After a few swipes at the “Fake News Media,” Trump added that South Africa would not be invited to join next year’s G20 summit in Miami, and that the U.S. would “stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

Trump’s full post read as follows:

The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them. Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business! At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

