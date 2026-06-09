Here’s What Trump Thinks About Stephen A. Smith Blaming Him for Knicks’ NBA Finals Loss

President Donald Trump hit back at ESPN star Stephen A. Smith after the host ranted in opposition to the president’s appearance at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals game.

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night as the Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, drawing a mixture of cheers and boos when he appeared on the arena’s jumbotron during the national anthem.

The Spurs went on to defeat the Knicks 115-111.

Before the game on Monday, Smith unloaded on Trump during a roundtable on First Take.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City,” he said. “I am dead serious. It is selfish, it is narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

“If it causes the New York Knicks to lose tonight, I’m blaming him,” he later added.

Speaking after the game, one reporter asked Trump directly about the ESPN host’s comments, noting that Smith had flirted with running for president.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump said. “You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does actually.”

When asked about reports that fans in the crowd were booing him, the president replied: “I think mostly cheers, it was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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