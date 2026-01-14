House Democrat Calls Out GOP Colleagues for Giving the Founder of the Oath Keepers a Reserved Seat at Hearing

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) called out his Republican colleagues during a House subcommittee hearing on the Capitol pipe bomber case on Wednesday for reserving a seat in the room for the head of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States.

Moskowitz used some of his time to rib his GOP colleagues for denying the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was a violent “insurrection” while pointing out Rhodes.

“By the way, the head of the Oath Keepers is here with us in the audience. Stewart Rhodes is here today. It’s not every day, of course—not every day, of course—you get to meet someone who was convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States. Hasn’t happened in 30 years,” Moskowitz said, adding:

Of course, sitting in the front row in the reserved section, which is controlled by my colleagues across the aisle. Not sure why he’s here. I don’t know if he’s here to tell us about the Oath Keepers’ secret handshake or what treehouse they meet in or whether girls are allowed in. I’ve always wondered that about the Oath Keepers. But yeah, he’s here. I mean, I don’t know—do you have any questions, my colleagues across the aisle, for the head of the Oath Keepers that’s sitting in the reserved section of this hearing? I mean, he wasn’t pardoned; he’s still convicted of seditious conspiracy. Something you guys say didn’t happen, right? There wasn’t an insurrection. I don’t know how you get convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Rhodes was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 18 years in prison for his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, but his sentence was later commuted by President Donald Trump, and he was released from prison. Rhodes was initially restricted from being in DC or inside the U.S. Capitol, a restriction that was also later lifted. Rhodes relaunched the Oath Keepers militia in November of 2025.

