Fox News’ Charlie Hurt blasted “goofball” Bill Maher over the comedian mocking and not seeing the “magic” of the Artemis II moon mission.

On Fox & Friends Weekend, Hurt called Maher “among the least impressive people” he’s ever listened to and said he hated even giving him airtime, but acknowledged some, like him, are not impressed with the astronauts setting a record for farthest distance from the Earth. Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen have all completed their mission and landed safely back on Earth.

“I hate even giving them airtime, but maybe it’s worth paying some attention to goofballs like Bill Maher who would rather just sit around and I guess argue about politics on Earth,” Hurt said.

Maher dismissed the mission on his Real Time on Friday, urging humans to “fix the s**t show here on Earth” before being concerned about flying around the moon.

“Bill Maher’s among the least impressive people that I’ve ever listened to, but there are some people like him out there who look at this and don’t see the magic of this,” Hurt said.

Kayleigh McEnany argued space exploration is essential to stay ahead of countries like China.

“Let me help Bill Maher get it. In 2030, China has a goal to land on the moon so we need to beat China,” she said. “This is the next frontier.”

Check out the exchange below:

CHARLIE HURT: It is remarkable to think about how one of the things that defines us as a country is doing the impossible and you you never run out of impossible things to do, but there are obviously goofy detractors. I hate even giving them airtime but maybe it’s worth some attention to goofballs like Bill Maher who would rather just sit around and I guess argue about politics here on Earth. This is what he had to say. BILL MAHER (CLIP): I just don’t get it. I mean, everybody’s like, if we’re on the moon, we can get to Mars. I don’t want to go there either! There’s nothing out there except other rocks. Let’s fix the s**t show here on Earth. It’s fun, it’s fun to look at, we’re not really getting anything from it. Stop trying to tell me that going around the moon is a bigger deal than landing on the Moon. HURT: Bill Maher’s among the least impressive people that I’ve ever listened to, but there are some people like him out there who look at this and don’t see the magic of this. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Let me help Bill Maher get it. In 2030, China has a goal to land on the moon so we need to beat China. This is the next frontier. And why would we not be the first to go to the next front here? That moment reminded me of when someone far more serious, because she was working in government at the time, Jen Psaki was press secretary, and she had this moment in one of her first briefings where she talked about Space Force, which Trump created, and then, like, giggled like it was just some laughing matter. This is serious. I’m glad President Trump had the foresight to say, let’s do Space Force like eight years ago, six years ago. And then now is taking this space race seriously.

Watch above via Fox News.

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