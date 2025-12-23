New Doc Dump Reveals How Often Trump Flew on Epstein’s Plane, Including With Ghislaine Maxwell

President Donald Trump’s name was all over the latest release of thousands of files regarding convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s Justice Department released tens of thousands of files, including a bombshell 2020 tip from a limo driver who claimed a young woman told him that Trump had raped her, on Tuesday.

CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reported on some of the new details emerging from the documents, including new evidence that Trump repeatedly flew on Epstein’s private jet.

“A CBS News team of journalists is still combing through the more than 10,000 files just made public just hours ago. And these latest materials offer new details on Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, including President Donald Trump. At this hour, the newest release appears to include court records, emails, news clippings, photos, spreadsheets, audio, and hundreds of video files. One revealing Department of Justice email says Trump flew on Epstein’s plane many more times than had previously been known,” MacFarlane reported, adding:

According to the email, Trump is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four that co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was on board for. The email also notes Trump flew on two occasions with women described as potential witnesses in a potential Maxwell case. In a likely already public criminal complaint filed in 2020 by a Jane Doe against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, the plaintiff alleges when she was 14, Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the mid-1990s. President Trump has never been charged in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, and these newly released documents do not accuse him of any crime. The Justice Department released a statement saying, “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump.”

